Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.91. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy

Profire Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,062,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 32,185 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.