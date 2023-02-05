Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Profire Energy Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.91. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Profire Energy Company Profile
Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.
