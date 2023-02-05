ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) vs. Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) Critical Analysis

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) and Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ProKidney and Pluri, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get ProKidney alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProKidney 0 1 5 0 2.83 Pluri 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProKidney presently has a consensus price target of $15.20, indicating a potential upside of 46.29%. Given ProKidney’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ProKidney is more favorable than Pluri.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProKidney N/A N/A -$2.33 million N/A N/A Pluri $230,000.00 151.94 -$41.24 million N/A N/A

This table compares ProKidney and Pluri’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ProKidney has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pluri.

Profitability

This table compares ProKidney and Pluri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProKidney N/A N/A N/A Pluri N/A -103.57% -49.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Pluri shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Pluri shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ProKidney beats Pluri on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProKidney

(Get Rating)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About Pluri

(Get Rating)

Pluri, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies. Its products include Clinical Pipeline, PLX-Immune, PLX-PAD, and PLX-R18. The company was founded by Doron Shorrer on May 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.