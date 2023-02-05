Proton (XPR) Price Down 2.3% This Week

Proton (XPR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Proton has a market cap of $29.75 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.03 or 0.00426523 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,754.02 or 0.29089212 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.00421047 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 14,042,992,838 coins and its circulating supply is 14,009,405,041 coins. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.