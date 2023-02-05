Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Price Reaches $0.0222 on Exchanges

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. Provenance Blockchain has a total market cap of $2.72 billion and $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Provenance Blockchain

Provenance Blockchain’s genesis date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Provenance Blockchain is provenance.io. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain.

Buying and Selling Provenance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

