PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Oppenheimer

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

PHM has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 40.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 9.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 475,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $250,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.