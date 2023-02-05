Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.16

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and traded as low as $4.67. Pyxis Tankers shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 70,011 shares changing hands.

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 million, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of -0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 million. Pyxis Tankers had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 2.64%.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. ( NASDAQ:PXS Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Pyxis Tankers at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also deals with the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

