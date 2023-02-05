Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) CFO Sells $262,190.00 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,583 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,453.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Qualtrics International Stock Down 1.3 %
XM stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $32.81.
Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 338.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.
