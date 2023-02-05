QUASA (QUA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $112.58 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $112.58 million and approximately $124,767.70 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00148643 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $127,391.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

