Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY23 guidance to $8.40 to $9.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.40-$9.00 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $142.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.44 and its 200-day moving average is $139.95. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 775.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

