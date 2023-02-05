Radio Caca (RACA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.92 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $78.42 million and approximately $8.92 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.52 or 0.01424298 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015099 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00039438 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000582 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000453 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.19 or 0.01700469 BTC.

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,833,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

