RAMP One Day Volume Reaches $24,432.60 (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One RAMP token can currently be bought for $0.0928 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges. RAMP has a market cap of $12.20 million and approximately $24,432.60 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.10 or 0.00427483 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,827.73 or 0.29157656 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00417652 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP was first traded on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

