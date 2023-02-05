Raydium (RAY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.25 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Raydium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $43.41 million and approximately $13.25 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,911 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,229,784 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

