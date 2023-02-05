Raymond James Boosts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $155.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $115.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ETSY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Etsy from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $147.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.11 and a 200-day moving average of $114.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $163.84.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $594.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.19 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a positive return on equity of 123.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $1,722,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 501,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,345,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $1,722,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 501,329 shares in the company, valued at $49,345,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,532 shares of company stock valued at $25,470,982 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 320.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

