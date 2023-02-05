Raymond James Boosts Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $55.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.83.

SKX opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,679.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,679.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,467 shares of company stock worth $823,618 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

