Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins reduced their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

Institutional Trading of SilverCrest Metals

SILV opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $878.55 million, a PE ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

