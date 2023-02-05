Raymond James Raises Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$74.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMO. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Imperial Oil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 28.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.3298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.15%.

Institutional Trading of Imperial Oil

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.6% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 8.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.