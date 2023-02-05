Raymond James Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $130.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.05.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT stock opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.60. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $177.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,199,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,717,000 after buying an additional 707,653 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $37,626,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 394.4% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 453,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,162,000 after buying an additional 362,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,519,000 after acquiring an additional 340,300 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.