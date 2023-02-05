Raymond James Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $130.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.05.
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
SPOT stock opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.60. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $177.60.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.
