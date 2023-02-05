Raytheon Technologies Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

Raytheon Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Raytheon Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX opened at $96.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 50.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9,820.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 286,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 283,895 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.