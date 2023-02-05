RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of RICK opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.26. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $97.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 112.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

