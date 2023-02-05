Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.38 EPS

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38, Briefing.com reports. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $23.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.3 %
REGN stock opened at $783.13 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $789.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $734.36 and a 200 day moving average of $697.31.
Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total value of $192,764.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,950,628.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,438 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.65.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
