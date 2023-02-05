Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.38 EPS

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38, Briefing.com reports. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $23.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.3 %

REGN stock opened at $783.13 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $789.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $734.36 and a 200 day moving average of $697.31.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total value of $192,764.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,950,628.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,438 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.65.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.