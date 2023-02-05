Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52), Briefing.com reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.03. 1,316,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $97.61 and a twelve month high of $153.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,351,000 after purchasing an additional 102,277 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,108,000 after purchasing an additional 474,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 270,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

