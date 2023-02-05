Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52), Briefing.com reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RGA traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.03. 1,316,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $97.61 and a twelve month high of $153.35.
Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.89.
Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile
Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.
Featured Stories
