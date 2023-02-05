ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 405.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock opened at $224.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.55. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $262.38.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.17.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.83, for a total transaction of $1,077,650.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,334,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total value of $344,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,675,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,880 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.83, for a total transaction of $1,077,650.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,334,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,232,386. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.