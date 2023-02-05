ResMed Inc. (RMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 7th

ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.
ResMed Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
ResMed Company Profile
