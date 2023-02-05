Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 29,772 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,772 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

