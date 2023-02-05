Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 727,871 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2,286.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 759,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727,871 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 67,640,031 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after buying an additional 5,557,890 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,988.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,373,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,856 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,812,000. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,117,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $48.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

