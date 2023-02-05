Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 41,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 101.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 378,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,813,000 after acquiring an additional 189,981 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $51.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $54.73.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.