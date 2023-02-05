Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,244 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.54% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 406.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.4% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $151.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.35 and a 200 day moving average of $139.48. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.18 and a one year high of $154.82.

