Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after acquiring an additional 61,058 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $145.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.81 and a 200 day moving average of $148.96. The company has a market capitalization of $256.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

