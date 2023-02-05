Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $4.78 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.73.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

