Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $7.08 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $48.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.43. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.