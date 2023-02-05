Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

