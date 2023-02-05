Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $378.85 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

