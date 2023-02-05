Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,639,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,288 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 3.13% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $79,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $47.65 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.37.

