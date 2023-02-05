Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,742 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $9,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 52.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.65.

NYSE RVLV opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $63.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.15.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $268.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

