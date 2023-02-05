Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,380 ($66.44) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($82.75) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($85.22) to GBX 7,400 ($91.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($61.75) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,075.38 ($75.03).

RIO opened at GBX 6,128 ($75.68) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The firm has a market cap of £99.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 691.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($54.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,406 ($79.12). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,918.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,256.63.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($68.80), for a total transaction of £276,544.44 ($341,539.38).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

