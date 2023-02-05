Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16,465.64

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $16,465.64 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009970 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00048837 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029489 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00019230 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004247 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001446 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00223935 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002777 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00218987 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $16,047.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.