Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of RVSB opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $159.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 12.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other Riverview Bancorp news, Director Larry Hoff purchased 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,248.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $61,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 39,486 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 27,706 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

