Riverwater Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Luxfer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on Luxfer from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Luxfer Trading Up 2.0 %

Luxfer Increases Dividend

NYSE LXFR opened at $17.67 on Friday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.78%.

About Luxfer

(Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.