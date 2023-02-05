Robinson Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $81,123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,403,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,136,000 after acquiring an additional 263,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 377,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,011,000 after purchasing an additional 250,883 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS stock opened at $111.62 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $129.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.56.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

