Robinson Capital Management LLC Invests $116,000 in Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO)

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Pono Capital Two at the end of the most recent quarter.
Pono Capital Two Price Performance
Shares of Pono Capital Two stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.88.
