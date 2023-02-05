Robinson Capital Management LLC Invests $116,000 in Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO)

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Pono Capital Two at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pono Capital Two Price Performance

Shares of Pono Capital Two stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Get Pono Capital Two alerts:

Pono Capital Two Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Pono Capital Two, Inc focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, and e-sports companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Pono Capital Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pono Capital Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.