Robinson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK)

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBBK. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the third quarter worth $248,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Get Global Blockchain Acquisition alerts:

Global Blockchain Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:GBBK opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Profile

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.