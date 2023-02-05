Robinson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI)

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $819,000. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLAI opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

About McLaren Technology Acquisition

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

