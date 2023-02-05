Robinson Capital Management LLC Takes $116,000 Position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO)

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 155.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 413,757 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 1,304.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 420,999 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 92,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

ACRO stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

