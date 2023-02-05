Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on RCKT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $20.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

