Rocket Pool Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $740.86 million and $8.93 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for approximately $38.76 or 0.00169249 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002677 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.00 or 0.00423168 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,616.01 or 0.28863320 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.97 or 0.00427409 BTC.
Rocket Pool Token Profile
Rocket Pool’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 18,970,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,113,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool.
Rocket Pool Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
