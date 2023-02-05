Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 237.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roper Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.63.

NYSE:ROP opened at $430.34 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $488.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $436.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

