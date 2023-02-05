Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $34.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JNPR. KeyCorp increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.94.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $199,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,023,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,086 shares of company stock valued at $978,164 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 105,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Juniper Networks by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 62,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.