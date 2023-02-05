Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.95.
ConocoPhillips Stock Performance
Shares of COP stock opened at $108.11 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.07.
ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.
Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips
In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,610 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,721 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 20,304 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
