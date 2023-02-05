Royal Bank of Canada Trims TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Target Price to C$65.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TRP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.38.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TRP opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

