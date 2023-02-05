Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.64 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.637 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.63.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.0% annually over the last three years.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SBR opened at $83.64 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $91.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average of $79.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 816.96% and a net margin of 97.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 22,977 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

Featured Articles

